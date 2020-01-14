Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha, declared APC’s Uzodinma winner in Imo

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The post Why Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha, declared APC’s Uzodinma winner in Imo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Imo governor, declares APC winner

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad gave the unanimous decision. The post BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Imo...
Premium Times Nigeria

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Imo governor Ihedioha

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad gave the unanimous decision. The post BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Imo...
Premium Times Nigeria


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.