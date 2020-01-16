Global  

UN: 2019 second hottest year on record

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The 2019 heat level is second only to the record for 2016, the Geneva-based agency said.

The post UN: 2019 second hottest year on record appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
2019 second hottest year on record: EU

The five warmest years in record have all occurred in the last five years
Hindu

NASA, NOAA Analyses Reveal 2019 Second Warmest Year On Record

According to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth’s global surface temperatures in 2019 were the...
Eurasia Review


