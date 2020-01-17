Kenya: MP Babu Owino Arrested for Shooting a DJ at B-Club Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

[Capital FM] Nairobi -Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly shooting a reveler at B-Club, police said. 👓 View full article

