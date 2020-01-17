Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kenya: MP Babu Owino Arrested for Shooting a DJ at B-Club

allAfrica.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
[Capital FM] Nairobi -Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly shooting a reveler at B-Club, police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MairuraAlfred

It's Mairura 🇰🇪 Morty RT @DCI_Kenya: @DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embak… 4 minutes ago

mrdasar

TUSMO TV Kenya: MP Babu Owino Arrested for Shooting a DJ at B-Club https://t.co/8AoH86k8Cy 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.