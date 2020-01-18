Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Angola: Lourenço Reiterates Measures to Attract Investments

allAfrica.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
[ANGOP] Luanda -Angolan president, João Lourenço, Friday reiterated the continuation of the measures to make the investment processes easier in the country, with aim to attract all sorts of investors to an economy being quickly and positively restructured.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.