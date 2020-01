Toon de Laaf #FB#PE#Greens 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇸🇪 RT @TheEconomist: Isabel dos Santos says her vast fortune is self-made. Over 700,000 leaked documents tell a different story https://t.co/m… 11 seconds ago

Ravens (14-2) 🤫™ RT @SuckerPunchProd: Here’s a free #GhostOfTsushima PS4 Dynamic Theme 🍂 Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6 Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/In… 36 seconds ago

THE DUKE OF ISIOLO (KHK) Billions for locusts aerial spraying. https://t.co/CCoosgG5kJ 47 seconds ago

Barbara Disco RT @DrTedros: Pete joined @WHO in 2016 as Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies programme. Previously, he served as @UNICEF’s Regi… 52 seconds ago

Leopold the III RT @ABC: East Africa is experiencing the most serious outbreak of locusts in 25 years, posing an unprecedented threat to food security. Unu… 1 minute ago

Jasiri RT @fellytyzo: Are we paying them off to Leave East Africa? Cause 7b is way too much 2 minutes ago

Fathiaa Abdalla RT @UNV_ESARO: Last year in #Davos, Mohammed, our 1st Refugee @UN Volunteer told the world that refugees have 'labour, brains & talents' 👉h… 2 minutes ago