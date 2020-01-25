Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zimbabwe: RBZ Threat to Freeze Bank Accounts of Forex Wheeler Dealers

allAfrica.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has threatened to freeze bank accounts belonging to individuals and corporates that continue to cause market distortions through illegal foreign currency deals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to nationalised banks [Video]Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to nationalised banks

Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to nationalised banks

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JPMapenzi

John Mapenzi Zimbabwe: RBZ Threat to Freeze Bank Accounts of Forex Wheeler Dealers https://t.co/5okrzBX4eK 3 hours ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Zimbabwe: RBZ Threat to Freeze Bank Accounts of Forex Wheeler Dealers https://t.co/edvFbYxeFE 4 hours ago

forexcommentary

Forex Trading Commen RBZ threat to freeze bank accounts of forex wheeler dealers - New https://t.co/woyp2RNq4E: RBZ threat to freeze ban… https://t.co/aMaPSe30aV 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.