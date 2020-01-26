Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

South Africa: Hurricanes Name Squad for Stormers Opener

allAfrica.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
[News24Wire] Cape Town -The Hurricanes have named a squad of 27 players who will travel to South Africa and Argentina for the start of their 2020 Super Rugby campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Hurricanes name squad for Stormers opener

The Hurricanes have named a squad of 27 players who will travel to South Africa and Argentina for the start of their 2020 Super Rugby campaign.
News24


Tweets about this

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace South Africa: Hurricanes Name Squad for Stormers Opener https://t.co/kKTXYKyw2q 50 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 South Africa: Hurricanes Name Squad for Stormers Opener - Rugby Union News https://t.co/YE5fVBfVr8 https://t.co/mXgyjgmmSm 2 hours ago

CLCourtney82

Christopher Logan RT @Hurricanesrugby: 27 man squad named for South Africa and Argentina tour! 🇿🇦 🇦🇷 https://t.co/9DrNPKSFpL 1 day ago

Hurricanesrugby

Hurricanes Rugby 27 man squad named for South Africa and Argentina tour! 🇿🇦 🇦🇷 https://t.co/9DrNPKSFpL 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.