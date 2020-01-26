Global  

Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, to know fate tomorrow

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The police charged Maryam Sanda with culpable homicide in November 2017 and are seeking the death penalty.

The post Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, to know fate tomorrow appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband

The Nigerian police charged Ms Sanda for culpable homicide in November 2017. The post BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband appeared...
Premium Times Nigeria

