Kenya: Basketball Legend Bryant Dies in Copter Crash

allAfrica.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
[Capital FM] Los Angeles, United States -Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles on Sunday according to United States Entertainment website TMZ.
News video: Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash 00:35

 Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when it went down. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors....

Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center [Video]Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center

As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on..

Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News [Video]Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News

The basketball legend and one of his daughters were aboard his private helicopter over Calabasas when it crashed Sunday, officials say.

Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in...
Seattle Times

Malawi: Malawians Mourn Death of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

[Nyasa Times] Many Malawians took to social media to pay their tributes to Kobe Bryant, the basketball Kobe Bryant, who US media reports he was killed in a...
allAfrica.com

