Kenya: Basketball Legend Bryant Dies in Copter Crash
Monday, 27 January 2020 () [Capital FM] Los Angeles, United States -Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles on Sunday according to United States Entertainment website TMZ.
Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when it went down. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors....