Bro. RT @daily_trust: An FCT High Court in Maitama has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello Read… 8 seconds ago Aminu Bello RT @Abuja_Facts: BREAKING: The FCT High Court has found Maryam Sanda, who is accused of killing Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, her husband, guilt… 48 seconds ago Bohemian chick RT @channelstv: BREAKING: Maryam Sanda Sentenced To Death By Hanging. https://t.co/w3ciXK6hgy https://t.co/gYCAsQ06aL 1 minute ago Akande Babatunde .A UPDATED: Maryam Sanda Sentenced To Death By Hanging https://t.co/bHv6Jp7n1J 2 minutes ago nedu RT @PremiumTimesng: BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband https://t.co/n2LDMRZScH 3 minutes ago S~D~Y 💙🦋💙 RT @Sheedah04: Breaking!!! Maryam Sanda has been sentenced to dead by hanging for killing her husband. 💔 3 minutes ago The Liberal Times BREAKING: Alleged husband killer, Maryam Sanda sentenced to death ************** READ MORE: https://t.co/C93ZuvDtkm https://t.co/G37IGUl4Ye 5 minutes ago