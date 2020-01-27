Global  

BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Nigerian police charged Ms Sanda for culpable homicide in November 2017.

The post BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, to know fate tomorrow

The police charged Maryam Sanda with culpable homicide in November 2017 and are seeking the death penalty. The post Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, to...
Premium Times Nigeria


Dan__Inna

Bro. RT @daily_trust: An FCT High Court in Maitama has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello Read… 8 seconds ago

aminu_bello

Aminu Bello RT @Abuja_Facts: BREAKING: The FCT High Court has found Maryam Sanda, who is accused of killing Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, her husband, guilt… 48 seconds ago

Chicasa

Bohemian chick RT @channelstv: BREAKING: Maryam Sanda Sentenced To Death By Hanging. https://t.co/w3ciXK6hgy https://t.co/gYCAsQ06aL 1 minute ago

AkandeBabatun13

Akande Babatunde .A UPDATED: Maryam Sanda Sentenced To Death By Hanging https://t.co/bHv6Jp7n1J 2 minutes ago

nedupopula

nedu RT @PremiumTimesng: BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband https://t.co/n2LDMRZScH 3 minutes ago

lieemah02

S~D~Y 💙🦋💙 RT @Sheedah04: Breaking!!! Maryam Sanda has been sentenced to dead by hanging for killing her husband. 💔 3 minutes ago

LiberalTimesOn

The Liberal Times BREAKING: Alleged husband killer, Maryam Sanda sentenced to death ************** READ MORE: https://t.co/C93ZuvDtkm https://t.co/G37IGUl4Ye 5 minutes ago

