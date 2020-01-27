Global  

> >

VIDEO: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Monday, found Maryam Sanda guilty of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband

The Nigerian police charged Ms Sanda for culpable homicide in November 2017. The post BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband appeared...
Premium Times Nigeria

Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, to know fate tomorrow

The police charged Maryam Sanda with culpable homicide in November 2017 and are seeking the death penalty. The post Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, to...
Premium Times Nigeria

bgsuleiman

Suleiman RT @queenkether: Learn to walk out of abusive marriage. Killing your spouse won't solve the problem. Maryam Sanda sentenced to death by han… 3 seconds ago

Anjolao72406942

sehun💎 RT @Naijapals: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death by hanging https://t.co/7EtKi1qdtK 24 seconds ago

__kelvinnash

DORLEBARI RT @BiyiThePlug: Maryam Sanda crying in court after being sentenced to death by hanging for killing her husband (Ex PDP chairman son) Bilya… 52 seconds ago

BilalAjijola1

SIRLYON RT @mousteeashafa: Hasbunallah Wainmal Wakil Tear of agony from Maryam Sanda and her relatives after the Federal High Court sentenced her… 1 minute ago

a_abbaaa

A🔴 RT @Kabir_Kb1: Maryam Sanda, who is standing trial for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, has been convicted by an FCT high co… 1 minute ago

malahbu

GONI RT @buckysteve: Maryam Sanda was sentenced to death by hanging for killing her husband. To all the women, men, married or single out ther… 1 minute ago

FCChidera

Agaracha RT @Pastor_CVB: Maryam Sanda has been sentenced to death by hanging until she dies... It is better to leave a marriage than resort to taki… 2 minutes ago

Xantaplux

Premium Tweep Tears of agony from Maryam Sanda and her relatives after the Federal High Court sentenced her to death by hanging.… https://t.co/FQxV7vPLWX 2 minutes ago

