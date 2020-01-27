Global  

China sends medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll rises to 80

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Apart from 80 deaths, 2,744 people have been confirmed infected by coronavirus across China as of Monday.

The post China sends medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll rises to 80 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

CDC: Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In United States [Video]CDC: Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In United States

The ongoing medical crisis in Wuhan province in China has prompted some New Yorkers to wear facial masks as authorities work to keep an outbreak out of the United States. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’ [Video]Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’

People who have returned to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China should “self-isolate” even if they have no symptoms, the Health Secretary has said. In a significant ramping up of the..

China dispatches medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll continues to rise

Authorities estimate that well over 5000 people are carrying the virus, which is infectious even during its incubation period. Others put the figure at 44,000.
The Age

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 in China

Beijing [China], Jan 27 (ANI): Death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases of the disease reported from the country on...
Sify

