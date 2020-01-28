Global  

Coronavirus: WHO chief travels to China

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
China has been battling the scourge of a new novel disease – coronavirus, which has infected about 1,975 people in the country, with death toll rising to 56.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: China virus: Road blocks and ghost towns

China virus: Road blocks and ghost towns 01:52

 A BBC team travels into Hubei province, where the deadly new coronavirus originated.

WHO chief says confident in China's ability to contain virus, urges calm

The World Health Organization's director-general said on Tuesday he is confident in China's ability to control and contain the spread of a new coronavirus,...
Coronavirus toll reaches 106 in China

Beijing [China], Jan 28 (ANI): The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday.
