Tanzania: Government Given Fourteen Days to Respond On Zitto's Case Against Cag Removal

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
[Citizen] The government has been given 14 days to conclude its defence in a case opened by Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament Mr Zitto Kabwe, who is challenging the removal of Professor Mussa Assad as the controller and auditor general.
