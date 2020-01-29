EU Parliament to vote on Brexit, paving way for Friday’s departure
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 (
6 hours ago)
Britain is due to leave the EU on Friday (2300 GMT), three-and-a-half years after Britons narrowly voted on the issue in a 2016 referendum.
The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration. ‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament 00:49
