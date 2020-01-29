Global  

EU Parliament to vote on Brexit, paving way for Friday’s departure

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Britain is due to leave the EU on Friday (2300 GMT), three-and-a-half years after Britons narrowly voted on the issue in a 2016 referendum.

 The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.

EU parliament gives final approval to Brexit deal

The European Parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to Britain's divorce deal from the bloc, paving the way for Brexit to take place on Friday.
Reuters

EU officials signs off Brexit agreement

Brussels, [Belgium], Jan 24 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the Brexit agreement...
Sify


