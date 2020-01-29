Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > WHO to meet again to consider coronavirus emergency status

WHO to meet again to consider coronavirus emergency status

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
If the meeting holds, it would be the third time the committee will be meeting to assess the coronavirus threat.

The post WHO to meet again to consider coronavirus emergency status appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns 01:12

 US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns According to Axios, businesses in New York and California are selling out of the medical items. Manhattan pharmacist, via 'NY Post' A decade ago, the H1N1 virus caused another big demand for face masks. An HHS spokesperson says the CDC...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:13Published

WHO announces 'public health emergency' for novel coronavirus outbreak [Video]WHO announces "public health emergency" for novel coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Hong Kong declares Wuhan coronavirus outbreak an 'emergency'

Hong Kong has declared a new coronavirus outbreak as an "emergency" - the city's highest warning tier - as authorities ramp up measures to reduce the risk of...
News24

WHO to hold coronavirus emergency meeting

The UN health agency has called a new round of crisis talks to decide whether the coronavirus outbreak constitutes an international emergency. The body said it...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

RYKTimes

RYK TIMES The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Thursday to again consider whether the virus constitutes a global… https://t.co/WUYVajR5G5 18 hours ago

cheong_desmond

Desmond Cheong RT @NewsBFM: The World Health Organisation will meet again today, to consider if the coronavirus outbreak constitutes a global emergency. I… 1 day ago

NewsBFM

BFM News The World Health Organisation will meet again today, to consider if the coronavirus outbreak constitutes a global e… https://t.co/KGf8uwVjkk 1 day ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts WHO to meet again to consider coronavirus emergency status https://t.co/j7AGBZXnXK https://t.co/lkLWBVmz1D 2 days ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News WHO to meet again to consider coronavirus emergency status #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/T8lA9AFLDI 2 days ago

Abdulhamied_AA

Abdulhamied 💜 RT @PremiumTimesng: WHO to meet again to consider coronavirus emergency status https://t.co/Df3D7uXQIT 2 days ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times WHO to meet again to consider coronavirus emergency status https://t.co/Df3D7uXQIT 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.