Man City Vs Man United: Solskjaer battles Guardiola for Wembley Final Ticket (LIVE UPDATES)

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Goals from Silva, Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal secured victory for City in the first leg.

The post Man City Vs Man United: Solskjaer battles Guardiola for Wembley Final Ticket (LIVE UPDATES) appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview 01:13

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

League Cup: Solskjaer seeks spirit of PSG as Manchester United prepare to face Man City

League Cup: Solskjaer seeks spirit of PSG as Manchester United prepare to face Man City*London:* Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United need to harness the spirit of Paris Saint-Germain and put in a "perfect performance" if they are to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndependentSoccerNews.comThe Sport Review

Man City v Man Utd – Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk

All the updates from the second leg of the League Cup semi-final as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men aim to overcome a 3-1 deficit. The post Man City v Man Utd –...
Team Talk

