Presidency attacks Abaribe, says if Buhari should go, ‘millions should also resign’

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Several Senators on Wednesday called for the resignation of service chiefs, but Mr Abaribe said the man who appointed them should also go.

The post Presidency attacks Abaribe, says if Buhari should go, ‘millions should also resign’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
