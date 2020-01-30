Global  

Coronavirus death toll reaches 170

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Seventy cases have also been detected in more than two dozen countries worldwide.

The post Coronavirus death toll reaches 170 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season

Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season 02:15

 The Coronavirus death toll continues to rise as at least 132 people have died in China. the fear of the virus is spreading and being felt in the Sacramento area as well.

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News [Video]Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


China coronavirus death toll rises to 170; confirmed cases soar to 7,711

*Beijing:* The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from the worst-affected...
Mid-Day Also reported by •France 24BBC NewsIndiaTimesThe AgeDeutsche WelleFactCheck.orgSifyDNAUSATODAY.comSBSCBC.caPremium Times Nigeria

24NewsHD

24 News HD China reported its biggest single-day jump in novel #coronavirus deaths on Thursday as death toll reaches 170. The… https://t.co/BR0NkByf7t 2 minutes ago

gatgman

Gregg Toney Coronavirus ravages in China as death toll reaches 170 https://t.co/xfVT9VAi5W via @nypost 10 minutes ago

IlkhaAgency

ILKHA Death toll from China's coronavirus reaches to 170 https://t.co/JOOagTP54a 10 minutes ago

kfmradio

Kfm Radio News: Listen: Kildare Man Remains In Wuhan As Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 170. https://t.co/9Jq3w2RQDI 13 minutes ago

CoronavirusUPD

CoronavirusUPD Coronavirus death toll reaches 170 deaths #coronavirus #WuhanVirus #WuhanCoronavirus 18 minutes ago

v_langeberg

Virginia Langeberg TONIGHT: The @WHO meets tonight as the coronavirus death toll reaches 170. Three firefighters have been injured in… https://t.co/00PloeJXeT 21 minutes ago

Kratslabs

craaaaats RT @rapplerdotcom: WATCH: Novel coronavirus (nCoV) death toll reaches 132 https://t.co/qzxlrCgdZD 22 minutes ago

13wmaznews

13WMAZ News China death toll from virus reaches 170 https://t.co/AnuCYPlNbL 30 minutes ago

