Africa: Coronavirus Spread Now a Global Emergency - World Health Organization

allAfrica.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
[UN News] The rise in new coronavirus cases outside China, now constitutes a global health emergency, the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee declared on Thursday, calling on all countries to take urgent measures to contain the respiratory disease.
