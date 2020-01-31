Africa: Coronavirus Spread Now a Global Emergency - World Health Organization
Friday, 31 January 2020 () [UN News] The rise in new coronavirus cases outside China, now constitutes a global health emergency, the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee declared on Thursday, calling on all countries to take urgent measures to contain the respiratory disease.
With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..
