Nigerian soldiers arrest journalist ‘over Boko Haram report’

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A Daily Trust reporter was handcuffed and forced into a van before being taken away.

The post Nigerian soldiers arrest journalist ‘over Boko Haram report’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Nigerian soldiers foil separate Boko Haram attacks – Official

The army said some of the Boko Haram members fled with injuries. The post Nigerian soldiers foil separate Boko Haram attacks – Official appeared first on...
Premium Times Nigeria

Eight Nigerian soldiers killed, five wounded in battle with Boko Haram

Two soldiers are still missing in action following the attack on a military patrol team in Borno. The post Eight Nigerian soldiers killed, five wounded in...
Premium Times Nigeria


