Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Atiku urges Trump to reconsider visa ban on Nigerians

Atiku urges Trump to reconsider visa ban on Nigerians

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The opposition leader lampoons the Buhari administration for its diplomatic sloppiness, saying ordinary Nigerians should not bear the brunt.

The post Atiku urges Trump to reconsider visa ban on Nigerians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhenomSamson

Lawal Phenom Samson RT @PremiumTimesng: Atiku urges Trump to reconsider visa ban on Nigerians https://t.co/gskbBvhVNB 26 minutes ago

NpoReports

NPOReports🇳🇬 Atiku Urges Trump To Reconsider Travel Ban On Nigeria https://t.co/HWWXrsjhul https://t.co/TTnW7mr4z2 3 hours ago

King_Bobosco

IJESHA BOY RT @MobilePunch: Reconsider travel ban on Nigeria, Atiku urges Trump https://t.co/5lMtvVhQIs 7 hours ago

_Shamoo100_

Shamms✨ RT @RealOlaudah: Reconsider travel ban on Nigeria, Atiku urges Trump https://t.co/S7ezGocvYC via @MobilePunch 10 hours ago

RealOlaudah

Olaudah Equiano® Reconsider travel ban on Nigeria, Atiku urges Trump https://t.co/S7ezGocvYC via @MobilePunch 10 hours ago

CRCM_Nigeria

CRCM Nigeria Reconsider travel ban on Nigeria, Atiku urges Trump https://t.co/KnNTQFt3GH 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.