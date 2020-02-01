Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Brexit: UK finally leaves EU

Brexit: UK finally leaves EU

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Brexit was a “deep cut for us all”.

The post Brexit: UK finally leaves EU appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brexit: UK officially leaves the European Union

Brexit: UK officially leaves the European Union 02:47

 PLEASE More than three years after the UK's in/out referendum, the country's membership of the EU ends.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cheers and tears as the clock strikes Brexit [Video]Cheers and tears as the clock strikes Brexit

Brexiteers got their long-awaited celebration late on Friday, but for remainers, it was a bleak moment Britain leaves the EU divided over one of the most dramatic shifts in its recent history. Lucy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published

Brussels-based Britons hold vigil as the clock ticks down to Brexit [Video]Brussels-based Britons hold vigil as the clock ticks down to Brexit

Brussels-based Britons hold vigil as the clock ticks down to Brexit

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Dawn Of A New Era’ Says Johnson As UK Exits EU

By Benjamin Fox (EurActiv) — The January rain kept some of the crowds away but there was still a steady stream of human traffic as several thousand Brexit...
Eurasia Review

Britain May Be Out, But Brexit Process Is Far From Over – OpEd

By Chris Doyle* Many did not believe this day would come. Others just feared it would. To the tune of “Auld Lang Syne,” the European Parliament bid auf...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Express and Star

Tweets about this

julian47hill

Julian Hill RT @haveigotnews: BREAKING: UK leaves European Union. It’s finally over*. *With the exception of endless trade negotiations, Brexit being… 25 seconds ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @BreakingNewsUK: Brexit: UK has officially left the European Union. https://t.co/7WUBEodftL 2 minutes ago

HDDesi

Desi Goodbye, Europe. After years of Brexit turmoil, Britain finally leaves the E.U. https://t.co/EiiIWYdUwV 2 minutes ago

Brexit4us

Tommy Brexit تومي بركزت RT @warriors_mom: #IndependenceDayUK 🇬🇧 Got Brexit done! The UK FINALLY leaves the EU as Britons celebrate in jubilant scenes across the n… 2 minutes ago

shellie647

Jackie Brown RT @RayJPolitics2: https://t.co/zYADmDSKjk CONGRATULATIONS to the British people for WINNING BACK THEIR SOVEREIGNTY! What a GLORIOUS day f… 4 minutes ago

_alfaim

𝙰𝚋𝚎𝚎𝚛 RT @businessinsider: BREAKING: The United Kingdom has left the European Union #Brexit https://t.co/qixPFMBgnf 5 minutes ago

AnnBank41695841

Ann Banks RT @BrexitCentral: The UK finally leaves the EU after 47 years, sparking euphoric scenes as Boris Johnson pledges to unleash UK’s full pote… 7 minutes ago

lmdj90

linda RT @B52Malmet: Goodbye, Europe. After years of Brexit turmoil, Britain finally leaves the E.U. #Brexit happens as the same time as the Sena… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.