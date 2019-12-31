Nigeria: Dynamics of Nigerian-British Relations in the Post-Brexit Era - the Challenge of New Anglo-French Rivalry
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () [This Day] 'Post-Brexit Era' is a concept that is subject to different interpretations. First, it can refer to the first referendum, held in 1975, to determine whether or not Britain should continue to sustain its membership of the then European Economic Community (EEC) or should simply withdraw its membership. Since Brexit is about withdrawing from the EEC, or politics of withdrawal, brexiteering era can be argued to have begun in 1975 and we can rightly talk about the first post-referendum withdrawal era.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gives a speech at the Irish Institute of European Affairs about the next phase of British-Irish relations post-Brexit. Mr Varadkar said he was confident a “good” deal can be reached but recognised that things could not stay exactly as they were.