My life as an underage sex worker in Lagos Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The seventeen years old also speaks on how she became a sex worker.



The post My life as an underage sex worker in Lagos appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Nigeria: My Life As an Underage Sex Worker in Lagos [Premium Times] A dimly lit room, packs of condom, rolls of tissue paper and a hackneyed student size bed was all she needed for her daily hustle. No matter how...

allAfrica.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this