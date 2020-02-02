Global  

Somalia: Locust Upsurge - Govt Declares National Emergency

allAfrica.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
[VOA] The Somali government has declared a national emergency over a locust upsurge which is spreading in the East Africa region.
Recent related news from verified sources

Somalia Declares National Emergency Over Unprecedented Biblical Locust Upsurge


RIA Nov.

Qatar- Somalia declares locusts a 'national emergency': agriculture ministry

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Somalia on Sunday declared a locust infestation sweeping the Horn of Africa to be a national emergency, as insects devastate ...
MENAFN.com

