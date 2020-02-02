Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Somalia: Govt Declares National Emergency After Worst Locust Invasion

Somalia: Govt Declares National Emergency After Worst Locust Invasion

allAfrica.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
[Shabelle] The Federal Republic of Somalia has declared the Desert Locust invasion a matter of national emergency.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Somalia: Locust Upsurge - Govt Declares National Emergency

[VOA] The Somali government has declared a national emergency over a locust upsurge which is spreading in the East Africa region.
allAfrica.com

Somalia declares national emergency over locust surge

Ministry of Agriculture says desert locust surge 'poses major threat to Somalia's fragile food security situation'.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Somalia: Govt Declares National Emergency After Worst Locust Invasion https://t.co/dUq3HRMJ2c #newspapers #feedly 13 minutes ago

DementedBonxie

DementedBonxie RT @allafrica: Locust Upsurge - Somali Govt Declares National Emergency: https://t.co/OuxmUISLtX #Somalia https://t.co/ZLiZQ5iAYg 21 minutes ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Somalia: Locust Upsurge - Govt Declares National Emergency https://t.co/nF7oujHfeM #newspapers #feedly 25 minutes ago

DementedBonxie

DementedBonxie RT @allafrica: Locust Upsurge - Govt Declares National Emergency: https://t.co/OuxmUISLtX #Somalia #Locusts https://t.co/jBuaQVhZwx 26 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Somalia: Govt Declares National Emergency After Worst Locust Invasion https://t.co/QqDAbXbe8u 46 minutes ago

allafrica

allAfrica.com Locust Upsurge - Somali Govt Declares National Emergency: https://t.co/OuxmUISLtX #Somalia https://t.co/ZLiZQ5iAYg 2 hours ago

allafrica

allAfrica.com Locust Upsurge - Govt Declares National Emergency: https://t.co/OuxmUISLtX #Somalia #Locusts https://t.co/jBuaQVhZwx 3 hours ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Somalia: Locust Upsurge - Govt Declares National Emergency https://t.co/hS83qBfOlS 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.