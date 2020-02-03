Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Kenya school stampede: At least 13 pupils killed in Kakamega

Kenya school stampede: At least 13 pupils killed in Kakamega

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The cause of the stampede at Kakamega Primary School in western Kenya is not yet clear.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

Dozens of others seriously wounded during the incident at Kakamega Primary School.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •SBSReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HHshareef60

mohammed a.hafeez sh RT @BBCWorld: At least 13 pupils killed in Kenya school stampede https://t.co/2LVCQklR1B 3 minutes ago

Sarah0Helson

Sarah Helson RT @AJEnglish: At least 13 students have been killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya https://t.co/k6F0mXsxPb https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

jollymampilly

Jolly Mampilly BBC News - Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega https://t.co/yvvZiQNvPu 4 minutes ago

NofNews_Ghana

NetworkOfNews Ghana At least 13 children died and dozens of others were injured in a stampede as they left their primary school in Keny… https://t.co/EV9exIBkiP 15 minutes ago

anglescovered

Neil Armstrong BBC News - Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega https://t.co/iBrNL7s47J 25 minutes ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News At least 13 children killed in Kenya primary school stampede https://t.co/R9msrn70Tu 27 minutes ago

MurugiMurekio

Murugi Murekio Tragic event affecting children. Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega https://t.co/RTHdfH2Msv 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen At least 13 children killed in Kenya primary school stampede - https://t.co/RQtP9SdoHr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.