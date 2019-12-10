Kenya: 14 Pupils Killed in Kakamega Primary School Stampede

Tiranga times Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega - BBC [email protected] https://t.co/YCfnslKul7 3 hours ago heartforafrica BBC News - #Kenya school #stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega https://t.co/pDyKyw12C4 3 hours ago OriginalBADYOGAKITTYⓋ #Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed at a primary school in #Kakamega. Nearly 40 other students were i… https://t.co/cA0viSgjiL 3 hours ago Cappy BBC News - Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega https://t.co/OZYPvYgCzK 3 hours ago Breaking News 13 pupils killed, over 40 injured in stampede at Kakamega school: KAKAMEGA, Kenya Feb 3 - Thirteen pupils have been… https://t.co/mEl5G302Iw 3 hours ago tomar84\stevedock BBC News - Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega https://t.co/3bxjPH9rYZ 4 hours ago @Allan BBC News - Kenya school stampede: At least 14 pupils killed in Kakamega https://t.co/BgeOVgZCB4 4 hours ago Julie K RT @julie07217: EXACTLY HOW MANY VACCINES, WHEN & WHAT KIND - WERE THESE CHILDREN GIVEN? WERE THESE INITIALLY PROVIDED THROUGH GATES FOUND… 4 hours ago