Kenya: 14 Pupils Killed in Kakamega Primary School Stampede

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
[Nation] Fourteen pupils died while at least 39 were seriously wounded in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School on Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kenya school stampede: At least 13 pupils killed in Kakamega

The cause of the stampede at Kakamega Primary School in western Kenya is not yet clear.
BBC News

More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

Dozens of others seriously wounded during the incident at Kakamega Primary School.
Al Jazeera

