Malawi: Malawi Court Quashes Mutharika's Re-Election, Orders Fresh Voting

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
[Nyasa Times] A five judges panel of High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court in the presidential election nullification petition has delivered its judgment and nullified the re-election of a sitting president, Peter Mutharika on May 21 2019.
 Malawi gripped by months of protests over what opposition says are irregularities in May electoral results.

Recent related news from verified sources

Malawi: Top Court Nullifies 2019 Poll, Orders New Election in 150 Days

[Deutsche Welle] The court ruled to overturn the 2019 presidential vote after the opposition argued that the vote was rigged. The court ordered a new election to...
allAfrica.com

Malawi: History Made in Malawi as Court Overturns 2019 Presidential Election

[allAfrica.com] The Malawi Constitutional Court judge Potan has declared that President Peter Mutharika was not duly elected in the May, 21 2019 elections. He...
allAfrica.com

