Lesotho first lady to be charged with killing PM’s ex-wife

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mr Thabane, 80, married his present wife two months after Lipolelo's death.

The post Lesotho first lady to be charged with killing PM's ex-wife appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Recent related news from verified sources

Maesaiah Thabane: Lesotho first lady charged with murdering husband's ex-wife

Lesotho's first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, has been charged with murdering her husband's previous wife.
Independent

Lesotho's First Lady Facing Charges Of Murdering Prime Minister's First Wife

The former first lady was shot dead in broad daylight more than two years ago. When police tried to question the premier's new wife, Maesaiah Thabane, she fled....
NPR

