Kenya: DP Ruto Isolated as Matiang'i Runs Show in Kenyatta''s Absence

allAfrica.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
[Nairobi News] The apparent isolation of Deputy President William Ruto in a government of which he is part of was evident on Tuesday as the State took over the funeral plans of former president Daniel arap Moi.
Kenya: Ruto Defies Kenyatta, Vows to Press on With Project Tours

[Nation] Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to continue with his countrywide tours to launch development projects in a show of defiance to his boss...
allAfrica.com

Kenya: Emboldened Hardliners in Fresh Scheme to Oust William Ruto

[Nation] Politicians allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga are plotting to table a motion for the impeachment of...
allAfrica.com

