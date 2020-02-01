Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Donald Trump acquitted by Senate

Donald Trump acquitted by Senate

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Mr Trump was cleared on Wednesday in Washington.

The post Donald Trump acquitted by Senate appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Acquits Trump

Senate Acquits Trump 00:24

 On Wednesday, he U.S. Senate found President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers. The Senate cleared Trump of Democrats’ accusations he acted improperly in withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine. The Senate vote was 52-48. The Republican party, which controls the senate, voted almost...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling [Video]Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling

The Obama administration “was not well postured” to combat Russian election meddling and was constrained in responding by a heavily politicized environment in a volatile election year and other..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

President Donald Trump Touts Impeachment Acquittal As Total Victory [Video]President Donald Trump Touts Impeachment Acquittal As Total Victory

President Donald Trump was touting his impeachment acquittal as a total victory as he invited his allies to the White House to celebrate Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump set for impeachment acquittal after Senate votes to reject additional witnesses

Donald Trump set for impeachment acquittal after Senate votes to reject additional witnessesThe US Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring Trump's...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBSReuters

State of the Union 2020: What to watch during President Donald Trump’s address

On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will be unleashing “relentless optimism” during his third State of the Union address, a speech...
Denver Post Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this

PigeonBiirb

pigeon_biirb RT @CNN: BREAKING: The Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. He will not be removed from office http… 3 seconds ago

RockyWinston007

Covfefe Winston 007 RT @XArmandKleinX: 🇺🇸The Senate acquitted President Donald J.Trump on both articles of impeachment Wednesday afternoon following a trial in… 59 seconds ago

shazdanz

Sharon Dansie RT @sbg1: So what are we left with? Mitt Romney, alone with his principles, and Donald Trump, acquitted overwhelmingly, the President he al… 59 seconds ago

SarahMertz11

Sarah Mertz RT @CNN: President Trump began his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast by taking veiled shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was on… 2 minutes ago

amy25373398

awake in cali RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: President of The United States, Donald J. Trump, ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES In Senate Impeachment Trial 2 minutes ago

trumpretweeter

Trump Retweeter RT @realraystrick: About an hour after the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges, protestors are in Downtown… 2 minutes ago

SURESHP41913742

SURESHPANDEY @realDonaldTrump Congratulations impeachment process aborted. Pl enjoy look towards our PM @narendramodi who is fac… https://t.co/0ALIsb0Z0b 3 minutes ago

star_donald

Donald G Star RT @SteveGuest: The New York Times On Bill Clinton's acquittal: "CLINTON ACQUITTED DECISIVELY: NO MAJORITY FOR EITHER CHARGE" The New Yor… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.