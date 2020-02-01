Global  

Coronavirus: Death toll soars in China as new infections increase

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The WHO said it has launched a Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to support countries to prevent, detect and diagnose onward transmission.

The post Coronavirus: Death toll soars in China as new infections increase appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus [Video]A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China hit 563 on Thursday, as 10 more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Coronavirus Death Toll Will Likely Increase [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Will Likely Increase

The coronavirus death toll continues to climb.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published


Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll Soars in China and Xi Takes Aim at Rumors

The rise in the death toll and number of new cases came as China’s leader, Xi Jinping, ordered a crackdown on fake medical products and people who undermine...
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus | Death toll rises to 259, nearly 12,000 confirmed infections in China

The number of infections in China also rose, by 2,102, bringing the nationwide total to 11,791
Hindu

Okebumichael

Michael Okebunor Coronavirus Live Updates: China’s Death Toll Soars as Wuhan Plans Roundup of Infected by Unknown Author… https://t.co/0RU5fOA9RZ 8 minutes ago

hensleragency

Hensler Agency "Coronavirus Live Updates: China’s Death Toll Soars as Wuhan Plans Roundup of Infected" via @nytimes:… https://t.co/UJLrRGorRZ 9 minutes ago

blogs4u4

blogs4u "Coronavirus Live Updates: China’s Death Toll Soars as Wuhan Plans Roundup of Infected" by Unknown Author via NYT… https://t.co/qN5WKiSLv7 9 minutes ago

wowcasanova

wowcasanova RT @Snowbirdsix1000: Update: •Wuhan coronavirus death toll soars past 560 •20 cases confirmed so far on the Diamond Princess cruise ship i… 11 minutes ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant Coronavirus Live Updates: China’s Death Toll Soars as Wuhan Plans Roundup of Infected https://t.co/Ce7ZLLOoZr 21 minutes ago

Dharmen39893620

Dharmendra mehta Coronavirus Live Updates: China’s Death Toll Soars as Wuhan Plans Roundup of Infectedhttps://www.nytimes.com/2020/0… https://t.co/TS8Evl5Ld1 26 minutes ago

HealthUpdateTh

Health News Update Coronavirus Live Updates: China’s Death Toll Soars as Wuhan Plans Roundup of Infected https://t.co/cLKWoIxLmA #HealthNews 39 minutes ago

MothershipJLH

💧 Jane Louise Holloway WHO seeks $1bn to combat deadly virus, as China death toll soars | The New Daily https://t.co/htaMwyQH2V 50 minutes ago

