Lesotho: EU Speaks Out On Thabane Murder Allegations, Retirement

allAfrica.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
[Lesotho Times] European Union (EU) Ambassador to Lesotho, Christian Manahl, has urged Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to announce a specific date for his impending retirement, saying this is necessary to "facilitate a smooth transition to a successor".
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Lesotho PM's wife charged with murdering his previous wife

Lesotho PM's wife charged with murdering his previous wife 01:00

 The wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Wednesday (February 5) charged with murdering his previous wife two days before he took office in 2017. Lucy Fielder reports.

