Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Trump fires two impeachment witnesses

Trump fires two impeachment witnesses

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Mr Trump is accused of exacting revenge.

The post Trump fires two impeachment witnesses appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes 01:16

 Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate. He began his address to chants by his Republican supporters of "fours more years." Trump touted a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal [Video]Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal

US President Donald Trump spent over an hour at the White House on Thursday unleashing his fury over being charged in the impeachment trial and also thanking his family for standing by him through it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal [Video]President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal

Naomi Ruchim reports in a somewhat surprising move, one Republican voted to convict on one of the two articles of impeachment.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's bogus case against impeachment witnesses: No national security secrets are at risk

Potential witnesses might have to spill the secret of what they really think of Trump. But shouldn't voters find out about that before November?
USATODAY.com

Trump fires impeachment witnesses Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wasted little time Friday opening a campaign of retribution against those he blames for his impeachment, firing two of the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Degeniusmedia

TheGenius Media US President Donald Trump Fires Two Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/ayVRzPi6zn https://t.co/3fVfHy3AG2 35 seconds ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @RawStory: "Friday Night Massacre" trends as Trump fires impeachment witnesses: ‘The mad king puts another head on a pike’ #FridayNight… 2 minutes ago

linneydel

Linda Ann RT @mkraju: On the Friday evening after his acquittal, Trump fires two witnesses who testified against him https://t.co/tsHi7HV3I3 3 minutes ago

richmurrills

sllᴉɹɹnɯ ɥɔᴉɹ These are the actions of a dictator Trump fires two impeachment witnesses https://t.co/99XEYclEOg 4 minutes ago

corruptionrep

Corruption Reporters Trump fires 2 impeachment witnesses https://t.co/ednyTPObsB https://t.co/oIbPMs9FlO 4 minutes ago

uttehf

helen utteridge BBC News - Trump fires two impeachment witnesses https://t.co/MI4d1UgN7i 8 minutes ago

bohohippylife

Queen🏵️f🌼th🌻Gypsies 💃🌱 Ⓥ Trump Fires Impeachment Witnesses Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman in Post-Acquittal Purge https://t.co/xC64ZklpEL 8 minutes ago

Sarbardhinkhan

Engr. SàrbardhinKhan 🍥 RT @AJEnglish: President Donald Trump fires two high-profile witnesses who testified against him at his impeachment trial https://t.co/8Ggp… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.