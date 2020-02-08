Global  

Ethiopia: U.S. Secretary of State to Visit Ethiopia

allAfrica.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
[Reporter] The United States Secretary of State, Micheal Pompeo, will pay a visit to Ethiopia from February 17 to 19, 2020, according to the US Department of State.
