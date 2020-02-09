Global  

China coronavirus deaths reach 811, surpasses SARS death toll

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 9 February 2020
Across China, 89 new deaths and 2,656 new confirmed cases were reported, the vast majority in the province of Hubei.

China coronavirus deaths reach 811, surpasses SARS death toll
 Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

Chinese officials reported 89 new deaths in their Sunday brief, bringing the total death toll to more than 800.

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 with two foreigners - a Japanese and an American - among the dead.

China to stagger back to work as coronavirus deaths surpass SARS

China raised the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003 and raising...
China virus funeral order fuels upset as death toll exceeds SARS

Experts say order that all victims cremated quickly and without a funeral unnecessary and adding to families' grief.
