South Africa: Five Injured in Four Vehicle Collision Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

[ER24] Alberton -A man in his mid 30s is in a critical condition following a four vehicle collision on the R59, just before Kliprivier, Alberton, last night. Four others suffered minor to moderate injuries. 👓 View full article

