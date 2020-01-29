Global  

South Africa: Five Injured in Four Vehicle Collision

allAfrica.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
[ER24] Alberton -A man in his mid 30s is in a critical condition following a four vehicle collision on the R59, just before Kliprivier, Alberton, last night. Four others suffered minor to moderate injuries.
