Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Japan Cruise Ship: Six more passengers test positive to coronavirus

Japan Cruise Ship: Six more passengers test positive to coronavirus

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Medical officials have quarantined the ship, which carried about 3,700 passengers and crew members.

The post Japan Cruise Ship: Six more passengers test positive to coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus 01:55

 Drone footage has captured the now docked and quarantined World Dream cruise ship after eight former passengers tested positive for coronavirus. Footage from Friday (February 7) shows the 3,600 capacity liner that has been isolated since Wednesday in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. The ship was denied...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

The Coronavirus continues to be on people's minds, many cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego said it is not stopping them from enjoying life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus [Video]Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus

A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears was expected to set sail again Saturday, but its departure has been pushed back for a second time; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two Britons among thousands quarantined after coronavirus outbreak on cruise

Two Britons are among thousands who have been quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan after 10 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBSCBC.caCP24Reuters

Coronavirus: Infections double among Japan cruise ship passengers — live updates

Twenty individuals onboard the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, most of the thousands of passengers have yet to be screened.
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_Truthness

SuedeHova®🏁 RT @CGTNOfficial: Six more confirmed infected with novel #coronavirus, bringing the total number to 70 onboard the #DiamondPrincess, a crui… 30 seconds ago

Riskographer2

Riskographer RT @WilliamYang120: In #Japan, the Diamond Princess cruise ship recorded six more cases of #coronavirus patients, addding the total number… 1 minute ago

Jade10xo

Jade RT @Gallo_Ways: Breaking: There are fears more than two hundred Australians have been exposed to the coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan… 1 minute ago

shanshinyury

эдик ЗА ПУТИНА!!! מגניב RT @V2019N: #Japan 6 more confirmed #coronavirus cases found on quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama. -total number of those infected onboar… 2 minutes ago

MantaHealthcare

Manta Healthcare China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases on cruise ship off Japan https://t.co/hboF2JSHFp https://t.co/KItIRi2ClP 4 minutes ago

auntkaty

Kate RT @TravelGov: #Japan: U.S. Embassy Tokyo is monitoring the situation on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and is in contact with the Japan… 4 minutes ago

LivingstonLD22

David Livingston RT @TRTWorldNow: Six more cases of Coronavirus reported on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan's Yokohama, bringing the number who have tes… 5 minutes ago

GreenEntreprise

Green Entreprises RT @AvidCommentator: 6 more people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokahama Japan have been diagnosed with the coronaviru… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.