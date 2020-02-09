Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Cameroon: Polls Overshadowed By Boycott, Separatist Violence

Cameroon: Polls Overshadowed By Boycott, Separatist Violence

allAfrica.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
[Deutsche Welle] Polls have closed in the central African country after elections were dominated by a boycott from the main opposition party and separatist violence. President Paul Biya is expected to maintain his tight grip on power.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Polls open in Cameroon vote overshadowed by violence, boycott

Polls open in Cameroon vote overshadowed by violence, boycott 03:39

 Main opposition party, the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC), is refusing to field a single candidate.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cameroon elections dominated by boycott and separatist violence

Cameroon votes Sunday in polls overshadowed both by separatist violence, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and a partial opposition boycott.
France 24 Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CWRoundTable

The Round Table RT @allafrica: Cameroon Polls Overshadowed By Boycott, Separatist Violence: https://t.co/xd49aHbAdE #Cameroon #CameroonElections #Anglopho… 43 minutes ago

allafrica

allAfrica.com Polls Overshadowed By Boycott, Separatist Violence: https://t.co/Ut1ZiLk7iR #Cameroon https://t.co/K59HKbQe4i 47 minutes ago

mnews_world

M.News World Cameroon elections: Polls overshadowed by boycott, separatist violence https://t.co/38DcQfHDEr 52 minutes ago

ArreyMcNtui

Arrey E. Ntui Polls close in Cameroon's parliamentary, municipal elections @AJENews https://t.co/nmUkwAtlU4 55 minutes ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Cameroon: Polls Overshadowed By Boycott, Separatist Violence https://t.co/QwqvRnzlyf #newspapers #feedly 1 hour ago

NemesisProtect1

Nemesis Protection #CAMEROON: Polls have opened in Cameroon #elections overshadowed by #separatist #violence, which has displaced hund… https://t.co/oXMijHOIag 1 hour ago

char_osei

Charlotte Osei RT @CDDWestAfrica: #ICYMI: Cameroon voted Sunday in polls overshadowed by a partial opposition boycott and separatist violence that has dis… 2 hours ago

CDDWestAfrica

CDD West Africa #ICYMI: Cameroon voted Sunday in polls overshadowed by a partial opposition boycott and separatist violence that ha… https://t.co/jJUaq6ubeS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.