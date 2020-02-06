Global  

Nigeria: NNPC Records 16% Increase in Gas Supply for Power Generation

allAfrica.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
[This Day] The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the daily average natural gas supply to gas-powered plants increased by 16.53 per cent to 645 million (mscfd), equivalent to generate 2,178MW of electricity in November 2019.
