Coronavirus: New cases “could be spark for bigger fire” — WHO

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The increasing number of cases are beginning to spark concerns as there is no known cure or vaccine available to curb the spread.

News video: Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO

Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO 02:21

 The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the spread of coronavirus among those who had no history of travel to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” as people across China trickled back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.

