Coronavirus gets new name, Covid-19, as death toll reaches 1,017

Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus. This is the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the virus. U.S. officials point to the fact that millions of Chinese people have recently returned home after the Lunar New Year break, which was extended in an attempt to...
The new coronavirus has been officially named as Covid-19, the World Health Organisation said. This stands for Coronavirus disease 2019, a press conference held in Geneva was told. WHO director general..
Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), which is now selling its screening test for the deadly coronavirus, announced Tuesday, it has arranged some $10.2 million in... Proactive Investors Also reported by •Hindu •RTTNews
