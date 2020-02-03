Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus gets new name, Covid-19, as death toll reaches 1,017

Coronavirus gets new name, Covid-19, as death toll reaches 1,017

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
WHO says the CO stands for corona while the VI stands for virus and the D for disease.

The post Coronavirus gets new name, Covid-19, as death toll reaches 1,017 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China 00:42

 Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus. This is the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the virus. U.S. officials point to the fact that millions of Chinese people have recently returned home after the Lunar New Year break, which was extended in an attempt to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO names disease Covid-19 [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: WHO names disease Covid-19

The new coronavirus has been officially named as Covid-19, the World Health Organisation said. This stands for Coronavirus disease 2019, a press conference held in Geneva was told. WHO director general..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked [Video]China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China accuses US of whipping up panic

China accuses US of whipping up panicChina accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNews

Co-Diagnostics arranges $10.2M financing as it sells coronavirus screening test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), which is now selling its screening test for the deadly coronavirus, announced Tuesday, it has arranged some $10.2 million in...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •HinduRTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ALLREDToDoRoJo

AnOnALLREDToDoRoJo Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19 https://t.co/Q7NToBLywE 2 minutes ago

AracelyB24

Aracely B. NBC News: Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19. https://t.co/V7h3menoZ3 via @GoogleNews @RealDoctorMike 2 minutes ago

007_GoldenEye

TJ RT @NBCNewsWorld: BREAKING: New coronavirus gets official name from the WHO: COVID-19. https://t.co/ctfbNpqbMc 3 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Illness caused by coronavirus gets official name: COVID-19 https://t.co/OBs2KeeITu 4 minutes ago

HajimeOtani

Dr. Hajime Otani New Coronavirus Disease Officially Named COVID-19 By The World Health Organization https://t.co/kaDa96WIys 6 minutes ago

LoganNewberry22

⚖️Justice For America ⚖️ RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: New coronavirus gets official name from the WHO: COVID-19. https://t.co/s7IB8bezLK 7 minutes ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19 https://t.co/RSURTDTNo4 via @nbcnews 8 minutes ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson NBC News: Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19. https://t.co/q0fDsnuG3S via @GoogleNews 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.