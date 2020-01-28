Global  

South Africa: Probe Into the Death of UN Boss 60 Years Ago Needs Country's Help

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
[The Conversation Africa] Democratic South Africa has skeletons in the closet that it needs to address. One of these is the death of Dag Hammarskjöld, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) in a plane crash shortly after midnight on 17 to 18 September 1961. The plane went down as it approached Ndola, a mining town in Northern Rhodesia (today's Zambia) bordering the Congo.
