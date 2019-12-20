Global  

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
[Nation] Sudan is handing over ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to the International Court Court (ICC) over charges against humanity, war crimes and genocide, the Transitional Sovereign Council announced on Tuesday.
News video: Sudan's government agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir over to ICC

Sudan government forces quell armed protest by security agents [Video]Sudan government forces quell armed protest by security agents

Sudan ends mutiny by ex-security agents linked to Omar al-Bashir over demands for better compensation and severance pay.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

Sudan marks uprising anniversary with demands for justice [Video]Sudan marks uprising anniversary with demands for justice

Thousands turn out in Khartoum, celebrating first anniversary of revolt that eventually toppled Omar al-Bashir

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published


Sudan: Ex-Leader Omar Al-Bashir Headed to International Criminal Court?

[Deutsche Welle] The Sudanese government and rebels have agreed to hand over suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court, a top official said. The ICC...
allAfrica.com

Sudanese ex-leader Bashir refuses to deal with ICC: lawyer

Sudan's ousted leader Omar al-Bashir refuses to deal with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it is a "political court" and Sudan's judiciary is able to...
Reuters


Tweets about this

mrdasar

ABDULAHI DASAR Sudan: Govt to Hand Over Omar Al-Bashir to Hague Court https://t.co/QsCH2li120 40 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Sudan: Govt to Hand Over Omar Al-Bashir to Hague Court https://t.co/rlqGcyhIi6 1 hour ago

bilkisulabaran

Bilkisu Labaran This is big news! Sudan’s transitional govt has told #FocusOnAfrica 📻 it’s willing to hand over ex president El Bas… https://t.co/GKo6IeEPS1 9 hours ago

Africanjabu

Proudly African RT @sherwiebp: Report: Sudan’s Transitional Govt will hand former President Omar al Bashir over to the International Criminal Court for Gen… 10 hours ago

ayuel_M

Nomad RT @LaurenBinDC: Sovereign Council Chairman Gen. Burhan has previously rejected calls to hand Bashir over to the ICC. Will #Sudan's transit… 13 hours ago

BN55071882

Billow Noor Sudan's ruling Junta has all but agreed to hand over former president Bashir to ICC. The same ICC whose chief prose… https://t.co/M3zTio84MM 15 hours ago

michaelcdeibert

Michael Deibert It's a short ride from Tabarre to the airport, #Haiti govt. Just sayin'...#Sudan will hand deposed president Omar a… https://t.co/Af9HpbEmBC 16 hours ago

LaurenBinDC

Lauren Blanchard Sovereign Council Chairman Gen. Burhan has previously rejected calls to hand Bashir over to the ICC. Will #Sudan's… https://t.co/9wDWNODZds 18 hours ago

