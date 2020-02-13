Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > World Radio Day: ‘Nigeria radio can do more’

World Radio Day: ‘Nigeria radio can do more’

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
An average Nigerian listens to the radio. It is affordable and most radios do not need electricity supply to function.

The post World Radio Day: ‘Nigeria radio can do more’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space [Video]Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space

Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space The signals were discovered by a radio telescope designed for the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment. Scientists say the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Familiar voice takes over KCRS ‘Morning Drive’ wheel [Video]Familiar voice takes over KCRS ‘Morning Drive’ wheel

Monday morning at the local radio station a familiar West Texas voice took over KCRS’s ‘Morning Drive’ show. Kris Moore stepped into her new role with confidence on her first day.

Credit: KOSAPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

World Radio Day 2020: Radio – Africa's prime medium

Some see radio as a medium of the past. But that's not the case in Africa. Despite the advent of the internet and social media, radio remains extremely popular...
Deutsche Welle

World Radio Day 2020: The theme for this year is ‘diversity’


Indian Express


Tweets about this

jossycomunicati

Amontekun RT @PremiumTimesng: World Radio Day: ‘Nigeria radio can do more’ https://t.co/t7JMIOymQs 10 minutes ago

FenixZambia

Fenix Zambia RT @FenixNigeria: Happy World Radio Day! Fun Fact, the first radio station in Nigeria was established in Ibadan in 1939. Radio has been the… 12 minutes ago

tintinwazobiafm

OgaMadam #TinTin I am THANKFUL for ONIMISI. it's been good days for so many days. Happy World Radio Day people... nemmy_photograph… https://t.co/uA6sxNWNF7 17 minutes ago

FenixNigeria

Fenix Nigeria Happy World Radio Day! Fun Fact, the first radio station in Nigeria was established in Ibadan in 1939. Radio has be… https://t.co/lQB67jbjbj 17 minutes ago

BlackSa79459883

Black Sail World Radio Day: ‘Nigeria Radio Can Do More’ https://t.co/2NR85VFh2f 20 minutes ago

TheCableDC

The Cable RT @IRIglobal: Today is #WorldRadioDay2020! 📻🎙🎧 Political candidates in #Nigeria rarely discuss how to improve peoples’ lives. But @IRI… 22 minutes ago

Dunkishrock

Duncan Daniels @burnaboy @timayatimaya .....my music was on Radio in Nigeria, I’ve been on MTV, FUSE etc...I did not blow yet....b… https://t.co/Q2lIpkOOYa 23 minutes ago

archnet

Archnet For World Radio Day, February 13, the Philips Radio Factory https://t.co/ahmA5P65XZ in Lagos, Nigeria. Designed by… https://t.co/WutDln2Gwk 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.