Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Nigeria: Govt to Give U.S.$98,400 to Anyone Who Finds Cure to Coronavirus

Nigeria: Govt to Give U.S.$98,400 to Anyone Who Finds Cure to Coronavirus

allAfrica.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
[Vanguard] The Federal government on Thursday challenged Nigerian scientists to find solution to the dreaded Coronavirus currently threatening the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Boiled garlic water can’t cure coronavirus’: Govt steps up bid to curb rumours [Video]‘Boiled garlic water can’t cure coronavirus’: Govt steps up bid to curb rumours

PIB fact check issued a clarification on the cure of coronavirus. False claims in social media suggest that it can be cured by boiled garlic water. PIB wrote that the garlic water treatment is among..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Govt Denies Rumour of Suspected Cases

[Premium Times] The Lagos State Government has denied a rumour that some Chinese living in the state have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.