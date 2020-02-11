Egypt: Africa Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Mountainlady57 Egypt confirms coronavirus case, the first in Africa https://t.co/obM8GtMWhE 6 hours ago

Twinkle Twinkle RT @citizentvkenya: Coronavirus spreads to Egypt as country confirms a 'foreigner' is now infected with the disease in Africa's first case.… 7 hours ago

VINESH PEARYLALL RT @CTheogene: For the very first time in #Africa , @WHO confirms the discovery of positive case of #Coronavirus in Egypt. Below are the ex… 1 day ago

LoveChappie RT @alexandraphelan: The first confirmed #COVID19 case in Africa, in Egypt. Patient is in isolation, and local Ministry of Health is workin… 2 days ago

mgirl RT @DrSenait: Egypt confirms coronavirus case, the first in Africa The country's health ministry says the affected person is a 'foreigner'… 2 days ago

Sena Kobby RT @samcillabaakojr: Coronavirus Cases: Africa confirms first case of COVID-19 in Egypt https://t.co/72a4dhr3Ud https://t.co/dco1pC3JEI 4 days ago