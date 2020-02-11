Global  

Egypt: Africa Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

allAfrica.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
[Deutsche Welle] Egypt has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, also the first known infection on the continent of Africa. The patient - who is not from Egypt - did not show any symptoms of being ill.
Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

Afghanistan on Monday identified the country's first case of coronavirus as reported cases outside China jump.
Reuters Also reported by •HNGNWorldNewsMENAFN.comBangkok PostNews24

Assessing Risk Of Coronavirus Spreading In Africa

The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread in China and cases have been reported in more than 25 countries. The African continent was spared for a long time...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.comNews24SFGate

mountainlady57

Mountainlady57 Egypt confirms coronavirus case, the first in Africa https://t.co/obM8GtMWhE 6 hours ago

Legs_for_days

Twinkle Twinkle RT @citizentvkenya: Coronavirus spreads to Egypt as country confirms a 'foreigner' is now infected with the disease in Africa's first case.… 7 hours ago

DrHuadiu

Dr Hua Diu RT @TheLastDays777: (Matthew 24:7) #Egypt confirms #coronavirus case, the first in Africa https://t.co/m7mTL9Bl2M #EndTimes #WorldNews #new… 1 day ago

VineshPearylall

VINESH PEARYLALL RT @CTheogene: For the very first time in #Africa , @WHO confirms the discovery of positive case of #Coronavirus in Egypt. Below are the ex… 1 day ago

chappie2010

LoveChappie RT @alexandraphelan: The first confirmed #COVID19 case in Africa, in Egypt. Patient is in isolation, and local Ministry of Health is workin… 2 days ago

girl_MPH

mgirl RT @DrSenait: Egypt confirms coronavirus case, the first in Africa The country's health ministry says the affected person is a 'foreigner'… 2 days ago

14b4844086b942c

Sena Kobby RT @samcillabaakojr: Coronavirus Cases: Africa confirms first case of COVID-19 in Egypt https://t.co/72a4dhr3Ud https://t.co/dco1pC3JEI 4 days ago

marco_oriunto

ᴍᴀʀᴄᴏ ᴏʀɪᴜɴᴛᴏ Africa's first case of #coronavirus is "no longer carrying the virus", confirms WHO https://t.co/QOjhhFrc8J 4 days ago

