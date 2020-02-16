Global  

Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 5km road world record by 27 seconds in Monaco.
Uganda's Cheptegei smashes 5km world record

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record in Monaco on Sunday, shaving 27 seconds off the mark set by Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto last month.
stevereynolds68

Steve Reynolds Under 13 mins for 3 miles. Bloody hell BBC Sport - Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/B88ktLiwrX 2 minutes ago

sussexmouette

Nick 🔶 Wow 👏👏. Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/KPfbOcyrrq 16 minutes ago

srbmckenzie

Scott McKenzie Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco - look into my eyes, not at the shoes... https://t.co/aqKbTenZip 17 minutes ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km world record: Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record i… https://t.co/bfGRmdRY2r 28 minutes ago

klmayua

Agribusiness360 This is Africa - Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/f2JnJ6lMOX Via BBC #Agribusiness #Investor #Nigeria 35 minutes ago

RTEsport

RTÉ Sport Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record in Monaco on Sunday, shaving 27 seconds off the mark… https://t.co/TxtkVL7i3O 1 hour ago

