Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 5km road world record by 27 seconds in Monaco.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Uganda's Cheptegei smashes 5km world record Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record in Monaco on Sunday, shaving 27 seconds off the mark set by Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto last month.

Reuters 29 minutes ago Also reported by • BBC Sport



Tweets about this Steve Reynolds Under 13 mins for 3 miles. Bloody hell BBC Sport - Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/B88ktLiwrX 2 minutes ago Nick 🔶 Wow 👏👏. Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/KPfbOcyrrq 16 minutes ago Scott McKenzie Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco - look into my eyes, not at the shoes... https://t.co/aqKbTenZip 17 minutes ago SA Breaking News Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km world record: Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record i… https://t.co/bfGRmdRY2r 28 minutes ago Agribusiness360 This is Africa - Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/f2JnJ6lMOX Via BBC #Agribusiness #Investor #Nigeria 35 minutes ago RTÉ Sport Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record in Monaco on Sunday, shaving 27 seconds off the mark… https://t.co/TxtkVL7i3O 1 hour ago